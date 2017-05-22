More Quincy ash trees to be treated

Quincy aldermen took steps to help protect city trees from a dangerous bug.

City Council approved the second phase to treat ash trees for the Emerald Ash Borer. Crews will treat 184 ash trees, all to keep a bug from killing them. The ash borer has killed trees all around the state, including many in nearby counties. Officials say that could devastate Quincy, which has roughly 1,000 ash tees in city right-of-ways.

"If we just cut down 1,000 trees it's going to be extremely expensive," 4th Ward Alderman Mike Farha. "It would be insane to cut down trees until it actually hits and it's going to hit. Most likely, I don't want to scare anybody, if it's not already here it will be here soon."

Farha said of the ash trees that died recently, it wasn't because of the ash borer.

Also at city council Monday night, aldermen approved nearly $85,000 for Quincy's yearly software service agreement. Council also approved spending more than $51,000 for a new truck for Central Services.