Possible changes to police, fire chief evaluations

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy's Police Aldermanic Committee members discuss changes.
6th Ward Alderman Jeff VanCamp listens to discussion.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley talks to committee members.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy's mayor could soon evaluate the police and fire chiefs.

Police committee members voted to go in that direction Monday. Respective committees originally evaluated the chiefs of fire and police in Quincy, but committee members learned at a training seminar it's not the best practice.

"Legally, they received information that could be considered a conflict of interest, because they are the ones who would discipline a fire and police chief or ultimately fire a chief if need be," Police Chief Rob Copley said. 

The ordinance also changes the term for chiefs from five years to three. Both changes will go to the Fire Aldermanic Committee before going to the full city council.

