Hannibal hosts tax policy town hall

Staffers for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens got an earful Monday night.

The tax commission listened to area organizations like the Northeast Community Action Corporation (NECAC) talk about various tax credits.

Carla Potts, the Deputy Director of Housing Development for NECAC spoke about how their program benefits many people in the area.

"Housing is so important to the community." Potts said, "You know it's better to have more people moving into a community than moving out of a community. So I think that is helped by the low income housing tax credit."

Another area organization that attended the meeting was the Hannibal School District.

Board Member Terry Sampson said state funding for education has continued to be cut over the last few years and the district has been worried that more cuts to the state's overall budget could impact students.

"Those services are inter-related." Sampson said, "They're inter-related with transportation, children's division, and if any or all of those get cut, we're just not going to be able to properly fund the schools, and we need to continue to do that."

Sampson also added that the district will continue to be conservative in its approach how it spends its funding.

Missouri Director of Revenue Joel Walters headed the commission, and he said the state is looking to find a good balance of investments.

"That return comes back both in terms of monetary returns to the state, but there are also social benefits for people, and communities throughout the state, and we have to balance all of those things, and think about where the state can best spend its money." Walters said.

The commission will present a recommendation for the use of tax credits to Governor Greitens sometime in late June.