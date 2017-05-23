WGEM meteorologists program weather radios in Macomb - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WGEM meteorologists program weather radios in Macomb

Meteorologist Kevin Shive replaces the batteries in a weather radio. Meteorologist Kevin Shive replaces the batteries in a weather radio.
McDonough Co. ESDA Coordinator Dan Kreps shows residents how to work a weather radio. McDonough Co. ESDA Coordinator Dan Kreps shows residents how to work a weather radio.
Meteorologist Whitney Williams helps program a weather radio. Meteorologist Whitney Williams helps program a weather radio.
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

WGEM meteorologists Kevin Shive and Whitney Williams were at Hy-Vee in Macomb Monday. The meteorologists were helping residents program weather radios.

It's all part of WGEM's team effort with local emergency officials to get residents prepared for severe weather.

"Probably a majority of the (residents here) tonight have never had one. Some are bringing in their other ones that quit working, that are no longer any good. So we're getting them new ones." Emergency Services & Disaster Agency Coordinator Dan Kreps said. "And then other people are coming in, that might have pushed the wrong button, so we are reprogramming it for them."

The next weather programming event is Wednesday at the Hy-Vee in Quincy.

