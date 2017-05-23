BBB gives advice on avoiding moving scams

May is National Moving Month, kicking off the busiest season of moving a relocating of the year.

Mara Clingingsmith at the Better Business Bureau urged residents to do some homework and avoid falling for a scam if you're going to pay for help to help move you or a family member.

"Moving companies are required to give you a copy of a booklet that they have called 'Your Rights and Responsibilities When You Move,'" she said. "If that moving company doesn't give you that book that may be a bit of a warning because that's part of them being regulated."

She also said you should also get three written estimates before you make a decision, and be weary of anything that seems too high or low,and get all agreements in writing.

Clingingsmith added that there is a particular sign you should look for on moving day.

"Another sign that maybe you don't have the right company to be dealing with is when they show up in a truck on moving day and it's a rental truck and not a company truck," she said. "That's the sign of somebody who may be hanging up a shingle and just saying hey here is my moving company."