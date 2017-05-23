Bond actor Roger Moore dead at age 89 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Bond actor Roger Moore dead at age 89

Posted:
Roger Moore Roger Moore

LONDON (AP) -- Roger Moore's family said the former James Bond star died after a short battle with cancer.

Moore was 89.

His children released a statement saying he passed away in Switzerland. 

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in word alone," the statement read. 

Moore starred in seven James bond films.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.