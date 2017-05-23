Land purchased for potential school site

The Illini West School Board approved the purchase of just over 54 acres of land Wednesday night for a potential future school site, according to a release.

The news release stated the land is located on Highway 94, north of Carthage.

"Before the board decided to purchase the property, they investigated, with the help of the district architect, where the most optimal property would be located," the release stated.

Voters shot down two referendums to build a new school in 2012 and 2013. The board asked community members why they voted "No".

"One of the main reasons that the board was told was the need to have a centrally-located school," the release stated.

The district said there was an agreement in place to purchase property across the street from the high school parking lot as long as a referendum was passed. Officials said the agreement will expire this summer.

The release stated until a school can be built, the recently purchased land will leased.

The school district has not said how much the land cost to purchase.