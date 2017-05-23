Fort Madison man faces drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison man faces drug charges

FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

A Fort Madison, Iowa, man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

Commander Jay Whitaker said Jeremy A. Atwater, 27, was arrested in the 1100 block of Avenue I. Whitaker said Atwater was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than five grams with the intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone, methamphetamine, alprazolam, and marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Whitaker said the Fort Madison Police Department and Lee County Attorney's Office assisted in the arrest.

