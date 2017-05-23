Dairy Queen's Quincy Mall location closing

The Dairy Queen location in the Quincy Mall will be closed for good next month, according to the owner.

Owner Mary Keck said June 11 will be the last day it's open.

Keck said she has to close up because the mall will not lower the monthly lease amount. She said combined with maintenance fees, she pays around $6,000 per month.

"I've been begging them to come down," Keck said. "I even offered a percentage of sales, but they won't budge."

Keck said traffic in the mall has decreased significantly, and her sales have reflected that over the past 3 to 4 years.

"My sales were close to a million dollars in 2004," Keck said. "Last year it was under $500,000."

Keck said she's owned the mall location since 2002. She said she's been affiliated with the DQ franchise since 1987.

She said it's sad they have to close up, but she just can't continue with the costs.

"They won't go down," Keck said. "So, I gotta get out or I'll go bankrupt."

Quincy Mall Manager Mike Jenkins declined to comment.