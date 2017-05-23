Heavy rainfall impacting local crops

Recent heavy rainfall means bad news for some farmers in the tri-state area.

Merlin Eisenberg, a third generation Missouri farmer, said he knows all too well how heavy rainfall can hurt crops.

"You start losing nitrogen on your corn and the chemicals on your corn, it tends to run out before the corn gets enough height to shade out the weeds," Eisenberg said.

Eisenberg grows corn and beans on 1,800 acres of land and says he is hopeful most of the corn will emerge. He planted 400 acres of crops just before this recent stretch of wet weather. Now those crops are under stress and he's not sure how they will turn out.

"We've had a lot of rain here the last... I haven't kept track, but I'd say we've probably had three and a half inches of rain on it probably since we've planted it, and I'm just not sure if it will come up," Eisenberg said.

He said he'll know within the next week if he can save that 400 acres, depending on the weather.

Eisenberg said other farmers who waited longer than him to plant are struggling with the costs of replanting and buying new seed.

"The prices of these chemicals, seeds and all that, if you have to go back over it, it can really get in your pocket book," he said. "But we have crop insurance that kind of covers that."

Most crop insurance specialists say there are only about two weeks left to plant corn and still be covered by crop insurance.