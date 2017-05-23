Mill Creek Water issues boil order - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Mill Creek Water issues boil order

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Mill Creek Water District in Adams County issued a boil order Tuesday afternoon.

Operator Dustin Goodwin said a main break on E. 1500th Street prompted the boil order. He said it affects the following customers:

  • East 1500th Street, South of Highway 104
  • North 1153rd Lane, from East 1453rd to East 1500th
  • 1523 and 1531 North 1150th Avenue
  • 1516 and 1563 Highway 104

Goodwin said water service was shut off at the Highway 104 locations until the main break was repaired.

