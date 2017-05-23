Mill Creek Water issues boil order

If you drove down Broadway in Quincy this weekend, you may have seen the AT&T workers on strike all weekend. That's because they walked off the job due to a contract dispute between the company and the workers union.More >>
A program to ensure chronically ill children who get picked for trips through Dream Factory actually have luggage and the items they need for travel is launching in QuincyMore >>
City leaders in Keokuk said they aren't giving up the fight against a proposed natural gas hike.More >>
The date to close Keokuk's planned parenthood facility has been set.More >>
Tri-State skaters are getting a little closer to being able to catch some air soon at a new skate park.More >>
Safety is becoming an issue for a rural fire department in Lee County. The equipment they use isn't up to par and it's putting firefighters at risk.More >>
The search for remains started today at the new Adams County Jail site. The state is requiring the county to look for remains where an old cemetery used to be before they begin construction on the new jail.More >>
The Senate voted to confirm Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad on Monday to serve as U.S. ambassador to China.More >>
Local police and firefighters joined the community in worship, honoring those who serve the Quincy community.More >>
