Mill Creek Water issues boil order

The Mill Creek Water District in Adams County issued a boil order Tuesday afternoon.

Operator Dustin Goodwin said a main break on E. 1500th Street prompted the boil order. He said it affects the following customers:

East 1500th Street, South of Highway 104

North 1153rd Lane, from East 1453rd to East 1500th

1523 and 1531 North 1150th Avenue

1516 and 1563 Highway 104

Goodwin said water service was shut off at the Highway 104 locations until the main break was repaired.