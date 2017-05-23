Twain on Main festival schedule

The annual Twain on Main festival in Hannibal is back this weekend.

The street festival is free to attend and is held in downtown Hannibal. Several events are scheduled throughout the weekend to celebrate the life and works of Mark Twain.

EVENTS ON BOTH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Opening ceremonies

All day - L.A. Seuss strolling banjo performer

All day - Castle bouncy-house, Renaissance entertainment

All day - Information booth, T-shirt sales

All day - Wine & beer garden with music

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Old-fashioned games, Tom & Becky

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (every hour) - Mark Twain Presents, by actor Jim Waddell

11:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (every hour) - Engagement scene, Tom & Becky

12:15 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. - 1880s Old West Reenactment, Southfork Regulators

12:30 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. - Mark Twain, tales from “Roughing It”

SATURDAY EVENTS

2 to 5 p.m. - Dixie Dads Jazz Band

2:30 p.m. - Mark Twain, tales from “Roughing It”

2:45 p.m. - 1880s Old West Reenactment, Southfork Regulators

3:15 p.m. - Omeyocan Company, native dance

SUNDAY EVENTS

2 to 5 p.m. - Dixie Dads Jazz Band

2:15 p.m. - Omeyocan Company, native dance

3:15 p.m. - 1880s Old West Reenactment, Southfork Regulators

3:45 p.m. - Mark Twain, tales from “Roughing It”

You can find more info on the festival here.