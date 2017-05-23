Parents, students learn online safety ahead of summer

Parents were able to take home helpful worksheets on how to keep kids safe online

Schools are about to be out for the summer, meaning kids will be spending more time online. With that in mind, a local school takes a unique approach inviting parents to learn along side kids about how to be safe online.

Tuesday, both students and parents at St. Dominic School in Quincy got a look at how apps on phones can be dangerous for kids, especially those going through adolescence.

53 percent of teens admit sending hurtful messages online, according to common sense media. St. Dominic 8th grader Natalie Vonderheide says she sees it play out all the time.

"When you're the one being bullied it just makes you feel like nobody likes you and it makes you not even want to go to school," Vonderheide said. "It makes you not want to be around them because you think they are just going to pick on you."

Why is it so easy for kids?

"It's just really easy to get into because you aren't saying it to their face," Vonderheide added. "So you are just saying it online so it's like you're not even saying it."

That's what internet specialist Christine Feller with the Illinois State Attorney General's Office was trying to educate parents about during a internet safety program. She said parents have a difficult, but important job.

"To have conversations ongoing with their child on their devices as to what it is that they're using," Feller said. "Talk about the apps, talk about their experiences."

Parent Darlene Sheuermann said the program opened her eyes about what she can do to better teach her kids about being safe online.

"Knowing who their friends are and being able to say goodbye to some of those relationships that maybe aren't as positive," Sheuermann said.

Students from 3rd through 8th grade were in on the program as well. Sheuremann hopes students learn when to put the devices away.

"Their peers sometimes appreciate seeing them face to face and you know doing things like being outside and enforcing that and that's okay and an important part of life," Sheuremann said.

School officials say this is all a part of their internet safety month for May, reinforcing that they are responsible for what pictures they post and what they say on social media.

For more information on what parents can do to keep their kids safe online, click HERE



