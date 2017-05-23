Busy summer ahead at Clemens Field despite loss of Hannibal Cave - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Busy summer ahead at Clemens Field despite loss of Hannibal Cavemen

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Clemens Field Clemens Field
Clemens Field ticket booth Clemens Field ticket booth
Clemens Field was built in 1938 and is on the National Register of Historic Places Clemens Field was built in 1938 and is on the National Register of Historic Places
Officials are hoping to fill the stadium up once again Officials are hoping to fill the stadium up once again

The Hannibal Caveman may not be playing baseball this year at Clemens Field, but officials are making sure the park will still have a purpose.

Crews with the Hannibal Park and Rec Department were out at the field Tuesday getting the field ready for a weekend baseball game.

The American Legion will play at Clemens throughout the summer and the state legion tournament will be in July. A wiffle ball league is being formed now and will use the field on weekdays and the American Legion will use the ballpark on weekends. 

"We are so lucky to have Clemens Field in Hannibal. It's right by Bear Creek, right by the railroad. It's a lot of fun to be here on a summer evening. We are excited that we are going to be able to fill it up and people are going to be able to watch baseball once again, here, at Clemens Field," said Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks and Rec. Department. 

The first game is this Sunday.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.