Busy summer ahead at Clemens Field despite loss of Hannibal Cavemen

Officials are hoping to fill the stadium up once again

Clemens Field was built in 1938 and is on the National Register of Historic Places

The Hannibal Caveman may not be playing baseball this year at Clemens Field, but officials are making sure the park will still have a purpose.

Crews with the Hannibal Park and Rec Department were out at the field Tuesday getting the field ready for a weekend baseball game.

The American Legion will play at Clemens throughout the summer and the state legion tournament will be in July. A wiffle ball league is being formed now and will use the field on weekdays and the American Legion will use the ballpark on weekends.

"We are so lucky to have Clemens Field in Hannibal. It's right by Bear Creek, right by the railroad. It's a lot of fun to be here on a summer evening. We are excited that we are going to be able to fill it up and people are going to be able to watch baseball once again, here, at Clemens Field," said Mary Lynne Richards with the Hannibal Parks and Rec. Department.

The first game is this Sunday.