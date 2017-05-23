Downtown Hannibal to get convenience store

Downtown Hannibal has it all from specialty gift shops to restaurants and hotels, and now it can add convenience store to the list.

The family owned business, America's Hometown Essentials will be opening by mid-June. The store will be located at 223 Bird St. and will sell everything from feminine products to over-the-counter medications to grass-fed beef.

"I believe that there is a need down here not just for tourist, but for residents that live down here as well. Having those healthy options and having those options like if you forgot dog food or if you forgot dish washing liquid," said co-owner of America's Hometown Essentials, Curt Linderman Sr.