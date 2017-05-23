Downtown Hannibal to get convenience store - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Downtown Hannibal to get convenience store

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Store will be open by mid June Store will be open by mid June
Owners of the store Owners of the store
America's Hometown Essentials logo America's Hometown Essentials logo
The store will also sell food The store will also sell food
Items the store will be selling Items the store will be selling

Downtown Hannibal has it all from specialty gift shops to restaurants and hotels, and now it can add  convenience store to the list. 

The family owned business, America's Hometown Essentials will be opening by mid-June. The store will be located at 223 Bird St. and will sell everything from feminine products to over-the-counter medications to grass-fed beef. 

"I believe that there is a need down here not just for tourist, but for residents that live down here as well. Having those healthy options and having those options like if you forgot dog food or if you forgot dish washing liquid," said co-owner of  America's Hometown Essentials, Curt Linderman Sr.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.