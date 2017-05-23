Lovelace to appeal costly court order

Curtis Lovelace during his second trial in March.

Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace will appeal a court order in an attempt to get back $35,000 of his bond, according to court documents.

A Springfield, Illinois, jury found Lovelace not guilty of murder back in March. He was accused of murdering his wife Cory in 2006.

The notice of appeal filed last week states Lovelace plans to challenge Judge Bob Hardwick's court order that granted a $35,000 bond fee to the Adams County Circuit Clerk's Office. That was 10 percent of his $350,000 bond paid by the law firm Beckett & Webber and Rich Herr.

Court documents state the appeal will be taken in the Illinois Appellate Court Fourth District.

Lovelace's attorneys also filed a motion for declaration of indigency and waiver of fees associated with the appeal. It states Lovelace is indigent and without any applicable income or assets.

The requests that Lovelace be declared indigent for his appeal. The motion states because Lovelace is indigent, it asks that he receive the report of proceedings and record at no cost.

Online records show no future hearings are scheduled at this point.

