Quincy University breaks through for national championship chance

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The bus rolled back to QU Stadium at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Along with a likely sleep deprived group of Quincy University players and coaches was a region championship trophy.



Six games and five wins later the Hawks earned their first trip to the NCAA Division II World Series defeating Midwest region host and top-seed Northwood twice Monday.



QU is 9-1 since the postseason started and head coach Josh Rabe felt it was only a matter of time before his team strung together their best baseball.



"I really believe this is my most talented group, top to bottom," Rabe indicated.



"For whatever reason we just didn't really go on a streak in the regular season, whether that was they expected to be in the regional because we've been in the postseason a lot here recently, I can't put a finger on it. But when we took that field two weeks ago against University of Illinois-Springfield it was a different club that took the field."



As a player Rabe and the Hawks reached the region final in 1999 but fell short of reaching the Elite Eight.



As a coach he's guided Quincy to four NCAA Tournaments which made getting over the Midwest Region championship hurdle even sweeter.



"(Monday) was a special day for me personally just to see a group of guys finally do something that a lot of alums have really, really wanted and dedicated time, resources, money, and all of the above, to make that happen," he said.



"What's really sinking in with our guys is we can win a national title. We've talked about it for years and we still have that opportunity."



The Hawks held a light workout Tuesday afternoon and they will hold an hour-long practice Wednesday afternoon before departing for Grand Prairie, Texas on Thursday. They face Colorado Mesa on Sunday night in the opening round of the World Series.