Help available for parents that can't afford school supplies

It may seem a little early to start thinking about school supplies for the next school year, but Hannibal agencies are urging families who think they might need help to ask now.

Applications are available at Douglass Community Services, FACT, NECAC and Salvation Army for Hannibal students who need help getting supplies like backpacks, notebooks and pencils. There is no income requirement to qualify. Officials said they just want to make sure students are taken care of.

"You may have three or four kids and getting three of four kids back to school can be expensive and you might just need help. Fill out the form and let us be apart of making Hannibal school kids go back to school with the best of intentions to be able to learn well," said Stacey Nicholas, RSVP Director at Douglass Community Services.

Applications are due June 12th and can be dropped off at any of the agencies. This year they are also partnering with Shoes from the Heart, in addition to school supplies each child will get a pair of shoes.