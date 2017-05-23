Palmyra shifts focus to Final Four berth

HALLSVILLE, Mo. (WGEM) -- Whether it's the young arms providing a spark on the mound, or a veteran like Jory Maddox breaking up a 2-2 tie with the go-ahead RBI in Monday's sectional, the Palmyra baseball team is getting contributions from everyone who finds themselves in between the white lines.



And success has followed.



Monday's one-run victory at Hallsville snapped a 14-year sectional drought.



"Wherever you end up you just want to get the next one," head coach Mark Loman said.



"We're fortunate that we got this one and we're able to move on to the next round. We just have to take it one at a time at this point."



According to Maddox, "Finally winning the sectional game is pretty unreal. I knew we could do it though. We were close the year before when we lost 1-0. We just feel like we have everything going."



The Panthers don't have much time to celebrate.



Their shot at advancing to the Final Four comes Wednesday afternoon with a road trip to the St. Louis area to face a Valley Park team which sports a record of 22-2.



Game time is 4 p.m.