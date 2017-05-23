Hebb resigns as Rushville/Industry football coach - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hebb resigns as Rushville/Industry football coach

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Jon Hebb has stepped down as Rushville/Industry football coach after leading the Rockets to three consecutive playoff berths. Jon Hebb has stepped down as Rushville/Industry football coach after leading the Rockets to three consecutive playoff berths.

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) -- When he took over the Rushville/Industry football program in 2014 Jon Hebb knew now was better than ever to return the Rockets to annual success.

That's exactly what he did.

Hebb led the Rockets 19 wins and three consecutive playoff appearances.

But there's going to be a new voice in the huddles this fall.

Hebb has informed WGEM he has resigned as Rushville/Industry head coach to become assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Springfield High School.

Hebb joins a Senators staff led by former Bushnell/West Prairie head coach Roy Gully III.

