Asbestos removal begins at Quincy City Hall

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Windows on the south side of city hall in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Work to remove the asbestos from Quincy City Hall windows is underway. 

City officials said crews found asbestos in window frames when they started to replace the windows earlier this year. 

City Engineer Jeffery Conte said the asbestos was trapped in the frames so there's a low risk it'll go airborne when crews remove smaller windows. Now crews will start replacing the bigger windows, which could be a bigger challenge.

"When they actually have to cut through the frame and potentially disturb that caulking, there will be additional precautions taken as well as having someone on site who is licensed in asbestos mitigation," Conte said.

Conte said removing the asbestos will cost an extra $14,000. He said the project wont be complete until late June or early July.
 

