Concerns about mental health home in Keokuk neighborhood

Some people in Keokuk are worried about their neighborhood and safety after hearing about a home for people with mental health needs.

There's now a town hall meeting to discuss the concerns.

Cars have been driving past 916 Grand Avenue in Keokuk to see who's moving in.

"Of course, the first concern is safety," Keokuk resident Ben Moser said. "We have an 85-year-old widow who lives alone right next to the place."

Mayor Tom Marion said he recently met with representative from Optimae Life Services. He said five mentally impaired people will live here.

"They've indicated that these are mentally impaired and there will be service there 24 hours a day," Marion said.

But, neighbors have found 185 people to sign a petition using the city council to stop the plan. Residents said they are worried about their safety and about a reduction in property values.

"There are lots of for sale signs around here and there is always a fairly big turnover," Moser said. "There is a concern about property values dropping if it's know that there is a "home" in the area."

The city said Optimae also wants to operate similar homes at two other properties in town.

"We have other units in other parts of the town and why should one place be more special than the others," Marion said.

All of the neighborhood questions prompted Marion to set up a town hall meeting.

"In an open forum, people can ask questions, and find out what it is," Marion said. "I don't think all the facts are out there right now and that's the problem."

Residents feel the meeting should help.

"There is a lot of confusion in the neighborhood about what this means and what the implication's are," Moser said.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, May 30th at 6 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Keokuk.

Officials have asked state representatives Jerry Kearns and Rich Taylor to attend.