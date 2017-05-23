Quincy artists honored at annual George M. Irwin Arts Awards - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy artists honored at annual George M. Irwin Arts Awards

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

People who work to make Quincy a little more beautiful were honored Tuesday at the George M. Irwin Arts Awards.

Quincy's highest art honor was among those recognized, The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Thomas Burnett, who has been a theater and art teacher at Quincy High School for more than 40 years, he received a record 31 nominations for the award.

"It's quite an award and quite an honor to have this after a career as full as mine has been in Quincy," said Burnett.

WGEM and the Herald Whig sponsored the awards.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.