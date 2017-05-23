Officials hope low gas prices boost local tourism

Many campers expected to visit Hannibal over the summer.

Summer is right around the corner and that means many families are making travel plans.

Hannibal Tourism officials say gas prices could help the cars roll into America's Hometown. Gas prices are the second lowest on record for Memorial Day Weekend for the past ten years, according to Gasbuddy.com.

Mark Twain Cave owner Linda Coleberd feels the prices, along with this weekend's Twain on Main event, her business will be busy.

"With us being in the central part of the United States, people do drive here from all over."

Those planning to visit Twain on Main, a list of events can be found below for both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday & Sunday

10 a.m. Opening ceremonies

All day L.A. Seuss strolling banjo performer

All day Castle bouncy-house, Renaissance entertainment

All day Information booth, T-shirt sales

All day Wine & beer garden with music

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Old-fashioned games, Tom & Becky

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (every hour) Mark Twain Presents, by actor Jim Waddell

11:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m. (every hour) Engagement scene, Tom & Becky

12:15 p.m. & 5:00 p.m. 1880s Old West Reenactment, Southfork Regulators

12:30 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. Mark Twain, tales from “Roughing It”

Saturday Only

2 to 5 p.m. Dixie Dads Jazz Band

2:30 p.m. Mark Twain, tales from “Roughing It”

2:45 p.m. 1880s Old West Reenactment, Southfork Regulators

3:15 p.m. Omeyocan Company, native dance

Sunday Only

2 to 5 p.m. Dixie Dads Jazz Band

2:15 p.m. Omeyocan Comapnay, native dance

3:15 p.m. 1880s Old West Reenactment, Southfork Regulators

3:45 p.m. Mark Twain, tales from “Roughing It”