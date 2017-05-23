Local organizations raising awareness on suicide prevention

The coalition hopes to have PSAs released by early summer.

Talking to your teen about mental health and suicide can be tough, but a group of local organizations are working to let them know that they are not alone.

A $12,000 grant from the Tracy Family Foundation has jump started a year long campaign by The Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition to educate the public and raise suicide awareness online, and with PSAs.

The coalition consists of many area organizations, including Transitions of Western Illinois. Director of Development Barbara Baker Chapin said suicide is a big problem across the country.

"The national statistics indicate that about seventeen percent of young people in ninth through twelfth grade have thought about suicide." Baker Chapin said.

Baker Chapin also said that Adams County has kept up with the pace with those national statistics. 22 residents committed suicide between 2015, and 2016.

Media Development is working with the coalition to create the digital content. President Eric Thomas also serves on the board of cornerstone health, and he said, the campaign hits him on a personal level.

"Some that are very near and dear to us have departed, and so we felt this would be a great cause to get involved with." Thomas said.

With the use of digital platforms, Thomas added that they hope the campaign reaches even more people than just those in our area.

"We think the reach with digital media, (and) social media, it goes well beyond Adams County" Thomas said.

The coalition hopes to have some PSAs out by early summer, with more content coming in the fall.