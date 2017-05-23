Local organizations raising awareness on suicide prevention

Now that Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has been confirmed as the next U.S. ambassador to China, a quick transition is expected for Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds to step into the top post.More >>
The Hannibal Caveman may not be playing baseball this year at Clemens Field, but officials are making sure the park will still have a purpose. Crews with the Hannibal Park and Rec Department were out at the field Tuesday getting the field ready for a weekend baseball game. The American Legion will play at Clemens throughout the summer and the state legion tournament will be in July.
Former prosecutor Curtis Lovelace filed an appeal in Adams County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to get back $35,000, according to court documents.
People who work to make Quincy a little more beautiful were honored Tuesday at the George M. Irwin Arts Awards.
Work to remove the asbestos from Quincy City hall windows is underway. City officials say crews found asbestos in window frames when they started to replace the windows earlier this year.
The Mill Creek Water District in Adams County issued a boil order Tuesday afternoon.
The Illini West School Board approved the purchase of just over 54 acres of land Wednesday night for a potential future school site, according to a release.
A Fort Madison, Iowa, man was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
The Iowa Department of Education plans to end its contract with a testing software vendor after a technical audit found the $14 million system was "unfit."
