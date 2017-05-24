Local psychologist gives advice on discussing terrorism with kids

With a terror event like what just happened in England all over television and social media, it's very likely to kids are going to see and hear about these kinds of tragedies.

Its not always easy for parent's to respond when children ask questions.

Experts advised that for kids of very young ages, one of the most important things to do is to reassure them that they're safe.

Dr. Frank Froman with Psychology Associates in Quincy said one of the *worst things* you can do when it comes to children is hide the truth.

"Honesty pays best, and it doesn't mean you have to shove it down their throats, it doesn't mean you have to be harsh with it," he said. "But you can say to your kids you know, there are some bad people in this world - and not a whole lot - but there are some bad people who do some bad things."

He added that with today's media exposure, kids may not be able to grasp the reality of the situation at first.

"For kids to see it on TV pulls it away from them in real life. It's almost like it's not really happening because it's 'fake.' What's on TV isn't real and some kids will process it as not being real," he said.

Froman added that it's important to have your own emotions in check when you discuss these kinds of subjects with kids because the emotions you're feeling during a conversation can easily be conveyed to children.