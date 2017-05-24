Reynolds sworn in as Iowa's first female governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The Latest on Gov. Terry Branstad's scheduled resignation and swearing-in as U.S. ambassador to China, and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynold's ceremony to take an oath of office as Iowa governor (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Kim Reynolds has been sworn in as Iowa's next governor, becoming the state's first woman to hold the job after taking over for veteran Gov. Terry Branstad.

The 57-year-old former rural county clerk took the oath of office Wednesday in a ceremony at the Iowa Capitol. She succeeds Branstad, who was sworn in the same day as U.S. ambassador to China.

Branstad was the nation's longest-serving governor.

Reynolds will hold the position through January 2019, when Branstad's term would have ended. She's expected to launch a gubernatorial campaign in 2018.

Branstad signed a range of conservative-leaning legislation this year amid new Republican control of the statehouse. Reynolds is expected to support similar legislation, including tax cuts, though she faces budget constraints that could complicate the effort.

------

10:40 a.m.

About 85 people were in attendance to witness Republican Terry Branstad resign as Iowa governor and become the U.S. ambassador to China.

Branstad gave a short speech Wednesday morning from a podium perched atop the desk he typically used for formal bill signings. A photo of Chinese diplomats visiting Iowa was on display behind him.

A pool report of the ceremony says Branstad's family was also in attendance. It included five of his grandchildren who sat in the front row. Numerous staffers and aids were also in the room.

The event lasted about 10 minutes before final preparations for the swearing in of Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds began.

------

10:25 a.m.

Members of Iowa's Republican delegation are expected to speak at the swearing-in ceremony of Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa's next governor.

U.S. Sens. Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst are scheduled to deliver welcome remarks Wednesday morning at the Capitol rotunda. Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix will lead a packed audience in the pledge of allegiance, and House Speaker Linda Upmeyer will welcome Reynolds to the stage.

The 57-year-old Reynolds is set to become Iowa's 43rd governor, formally succeeding Republican Terry Branstad. He resigned Wednesday to become U.S. ambassador to China.

------

10:10 a.m.

Terry Branstad has resigned as Iowa governor and has been sworn in as U.S. ambassador to China.

Branstad resigned in his formal office Wednesday morning at the Iowa Capitol. The ceremony was livestreamed to television screens in the nearby Capitol rotunda, where hundreds of people were awaiting the swearing in of Kim Reynolds as governor.

U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Steven Colloton swore in Branstad as ambassador after signing a resignation letter. Following the brief ceremony, a round of applause broke out in the rotunda.

Branstad served for more than 22 years as governor, making him the nation's longest-serving governor.

------

9:55 a.m.

A packed audience of lawmakers and members of the public have filled the Iowa Capitol rotunda to watch as Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds is sworn in as Iowa governor.

Rows of people were seated before a large stage Wednesday morning as music blared from nearby speakers. Individuals also circled around an upper floor to view the historic event from the railings.

Reynolds will become Iowa's first female governor in state history. Her predecessor, Gov. Terry Branstad, was reserved a front row seat alongside Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer, Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix and Reynolds' parents, Charles and Audrey Strawn.

------

9 a.m.

After more than 22 years as Iowa governor, Terry Branstad is set to resign and be sworn in as ambassador to China.

Branstad will resign at a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday in his formal office at the Iowa Capitol. He will then be sworn in as ambassador by U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Steven Colloton.

Soon after, Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in as the 43rd governor of Iowa at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. She will be sworn in by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady.

The 70-year-old Branstad is the longest-serving governor in U.S. history. The 57-year-old Reynolds will become the first female governor in state history.