Man arrested for meth in McDonough County

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man was arrested in McDonough County early Wednesday morning on a meth charge, according to a news release by the sheriff.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker reported the arrests of Vincent Farrar, 34, of Springfield, and Braxton Connelly, 19, of Bardolph. 

At 2:55 a.m. on Wednesday, a night patrol deputy observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed leaving Bardolph on May Road, according to the release. 

The release said the vehicle tried to avoid the deputy by pulling behind a vacant residence at 295 May Rd. It said the deputy stopped the vehicle behind the residence and found the driver, Connelly, had a suspended driver's license. 

The passenger, Farrar, had an outstanding McDonough County warrant for failure to appear, according to the release.

The release said after placing Farrar under arrest, the deputy located two clear plastic baggies containing methamphetamine on the passenger side of the car, which Farrar claimed was his. 

VanBrooker said both men were transported to the McDonough County Jail. He said Connelly was released after posting the $150 bond for driving while license suspended, while Farrar was lodged and charged with possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams.

