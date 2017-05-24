Meteorologist Chris Saindon is a member of the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team. Chris oversees the Weather Center on weekends and reports in the field on weather-related issues.

Chris enjoys chasing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes when he’s not in the WGEM studios.

Chris began his on-air meteorology career in 1995 in Traverse City, Michigan, and has since worked for affiliates in Alabama, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois (both Rockford and Peoria).

Chris attended the Mississippi State University Broadcast Meteorology program, then completed a TV meteorology internship at WGN-TV in Chicago.

He was born and reared in the south suburbs of Chicago, in the cities of Hazel Crest and Country Club Hills.