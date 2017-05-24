Hannibal man accused of hitting, trying to drag woman

A Hannibal man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on assault charges, according to police.

In a news release, Hannibal police said officers responded to an assault in progress at the Dairy Queen at 306 US 61. Authorities said when officers arrived, they contacted the female victim, who was an employee of the business.

The release said the victim stated she attempted to speak to another employee, Jason Cunningham, 36, when he became angry, threw her to the ground and hit her. It said he attempted to drag her into a creek bed next to the business.

Cunningham was arrested for third-degree assault and second-degree assault and was placed on a 24-hour hold at the Marion County Jail, according to the release.

The release said the victim received minor injuries, but did not seek medical treatment.