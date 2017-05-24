Flooding driving up costs for levee districts

The Illinois River is not going down slowly, and recent rains haven't helped. The longer it takes, the more money levee districts have to spend to keep water away from homes and off of farm land.

The levee in Valley City, Illinois stretches nine miles protecting over 5,000 acres of farmland, several homes and the City of Griggsville's only water supply.

The pumps in Valley city have been working 24 hours a day for the last three weeks. Workers like Nathan Wiese have to man the pump station.

"All the water comes down the hill and we have to get rid of it," Wiese said. "It's made a lot more work and a lot more cost that we have to keep up with."

Nathan's father, Lane Wiese, is the commissioner for the Valley City Levee District. Lane said the costs are becoming a concern.

"By the time you get the labor and the routine maintenance on it, you're looking at well over $100 and hour," Lane said.

Land owners pay an assessment per each acre protected by the levee, giving the district about $200,000 to work with each year. Lane said, if rains continue, the cost could be passed on to them.

"We had to raise the assessment in 2013, and we really do not want to do it again because we're at 45 dollars an acre, and that's on top of our real estate taxes," Lane said. "It's just going to cost the landowners so much, that we are going to do everything we possibly can to keep from doing that."

The levee district said fighting floods is a little tougher with the regulations they have to deal with along the levee.

"If the corp [of Engineers] and the EPA would allow for the river to be dredged, we could get the material out of the channel of the river and put it at the base of the levee," Lane said.

But, Lane said the EPA won't allow dredging due to possible contamination to wildlife.

"We are protecting 5 homes, 2 county highways and Griggsville's water supply," Lane added. "So it's extremely important to keep the district in good shape."

Lane said they anticipate needing the pumps to keep running like this for at least another week, that is if the rain holds off.

