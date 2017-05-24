Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse to get makeover

The city is expecting the lighthouse to undergo major renovations

The Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse will be getting renovations in the upcoming year that will revive the landmark.

In the 82-year history of the lighthouse, it's only been rebuilt and renovated once. The city said the lighthouse has weather damage and rotting wood.

Officials with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said it's important to keep the lighthouse updated and looking nice for the community.

"The Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse is a symbol of Hannibal," Mary Lynne Richards, with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, said. "People can see it from all over downtown, they come here for the exercise and the beautiful views of the Mississippi River and of Hannibal."

Officials said the project will be open for engineering bids in July.