Hannibal to implement performance measuring system

City officials in Hannibal want to hold themselves accountable for the quality of services they offer, that's one of the reasons they will be implementing a performance measuring system.

Mayor James Hark announced the plans to address the quality of services during his State of the City address. All departments from Parks and Rec. to the Board of Public Works will be measured so they can better serve the community.

"I hope that we could measure and engage these things each year and use that information to make methods and improvements so we could work on areas that are weak and keep areas strong that are looking good," said city manager, Jeff LaGarce. "The overall plan is to offer a better service to the public," said LaGarce.

The city is hoping to have a system in place by next year.