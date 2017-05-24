First responders in Lee County train for active shooter

It started with a call. Police arrived moments later to check out the scene during Wednesday's active shooter drill in Lee County.

"It's a little difficult, Montrose Police Chief Jordan Maag said. "You have a lot of stuff going through your mind. You know, there is a lot of stuff to remember, a little bit of this and a little of that."

First responders trained for a very realistic situation: a shooting at a community center.

In the scenario, when they arrived, they found 10 victims with gunshot wounds, two of them already dead.

Emergency crews said this was an important lesson.

"We learn from them and hopefully when the real situation happens, we can correct the things that we find and respond in the way that we need to," Bill Young with Lee County EMS Ambulance Inc. said.

They turned the Ivor Fowler Center in Montrose into a madhouse Wednesday morning, with first responders treating victims and police looking for the active shooter.

Kelsie Bunnell is a dispatcher with ambulance services and played the victim in Wednesday's drill.

"I don't work as a firefighter or first responder but I know people in both fields and it's great to see how the hospital responds and how everybody comes together and works together in a tragic situation," Bunnell said.

First responders had to move fast during the training to make sure everyone is okay, and investigate the situation.

"Communication is a vital thing," Maag said. "Making sure our communication and our devices up correctly, it's a vital thing."

"If you are not getting the information like you are supposed to, then things will go wrong," Lee County Emergency Management Director Steve Cirinna said.

Officials said the drill was an overall success and everyone seemed to come out of the situation learning something new.

"It's getting to a point now-a-days where it has to be a must," Maag said. "This type of training is a very good thing to do and honestly, we need to do more of it. "

Officials plan to write up a report and discuss what they learned from the drill, and ways to improve their response in the future.