Macomb to fix water mains with state grant

By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
Johnson Street where underground water mains will soon be replaced Johnson Street where underground water mains will soon be replaced
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity announced Macomb this week as one of 19 cities to receive the Community Development Block Grant for Housing.

This is the third time Macomb has applied for the grant. It received $421,200 and will use the money to replace rundown cast iron water mains near the Northwest part of town.

"Sooner or later, they need to be replaced," said City Administrator Dean Torreson. "What happens with cast iron is they become brittle over time."

Torreson said the mains are 80 to 90 years old.

"These breaks are becoming a lot more frequent up in the Northwest part of town because of these old cast iron mains," Torreson said. "So that's the main object here. It's infrastructure and very, very expensive to go in and replace it. So we're thankful that we got this."

The Water Main Replacement Project will cost about $630,000 and is set to begin in summer of 2018.

Torreson said the city will keep applying for grants to help with future community development.

