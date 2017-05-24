Hannibal library kicks off summer reading program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal library kicks off summer reading program

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Summer is just around the corner and librarians in Hannibal want to make sure kids' brains stay engaged over the break. 

The Hannibal Free Public Library kicked off its summer reading program Wednesday. People of all ages attended the free event and took part in story time, and activities such as bowling, coloring and hopscotch. Organizers said it's important for kids to start summer off on the right foot. 

"There's been a lot of studies done that show that kids who read, even just a little bit, over the summer start the next school year ready to learn new material instead of having to go back and re-learn all the stuff they forgot from last year," said Claire Ehrlich, assistant director at Hannibal Free Public Library. 

