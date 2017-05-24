Former Southeast Iowa hoops stars Wentzien, Dahl find new homes

(WGEM) -- What a difference a year makes.



After spending his first collegiate basketball season at Missouri Western, Fort Madison alum Miles Wentzien needed a change of scenery.



Wentzien transferred to perennial junior college power Kirkwood and his sophomore season ended with First Team All-American honors.



It's led to a chance at the NCAA Division I level.



Wentzien has joined the Northern Iowa program. He comes to the Panthers after averaging 15 points, seven rebounds, and three rebounds a game last season.



Another former All-State guard from Lee County is on the move.



Jonny Dahl is the newest edition to the John Wood program after spending one season at NCAA Division II Northern State in Minnesota. Prior to that, Dahl spent one year at Stephen F. Austin.



The former WGEM Player of the Year averaged just shy of three points and three rebounds with Northern State last season.



He exited Keokuk as the program's all-time leading scorer and his 513 assists ranks in the Top 20 in Iowa high school basketball history.