Titan Wheel honors employees who have served in military

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A group of military veterans in Quincy were honored for their sacrifices Wednesday.

Titan Wheel held a veterans appreciation event to recognize its employees who have served the country, by hosting a luncheon and dedicating a memorial to them.

More than 100 veterans were honored; they were joined by their family members and Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore.
 

