St. Dominic parent-student kickball game

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

First graders at St. Dominic school in Quincy took on their parents in a friendly game of kick ball Wednesday.

Teacher Molly Stroot says it's a fun way to celebrate the end of the year and it's turned into a bit of a tradition for her class.

The kids took home bragging rights this year, winning the game 15-9.

