State budget crisis having major impact on QPS

The Quincy Public School Board addressed continued state funding issues on Wednesday night.

The board approved a measure to move $2.75-million from the working cash fund to the education fund for things like teacher pay and textbooks.

The board also approved moving $500,000 to the operations and maintenance fund.

The state of Illinois currently owes the district around $3-million in funding, and Board Member Richard McNay said its been difficult to plan for next year's budget.

"We don't know if we need to start making cuts to programs, or have a reduction in force, because we have no idea how much money we're going to get." McNay said.

McNay also added that if the state continues to withhold funding like they have, the district might not be able to make it through the Spring of 2018.

The board also approved replacing light poles at Flinn Stadium, due to corrosion on some of the poles.

The diesel technology course with QAVTC and John Wood was also approved, as well as a bid for playground equipment at the new Lincoln Douglas Elementary School.