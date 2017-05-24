Name chosen for new Quincy elementary school - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Name chosen for new Quincy elementary school

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Lincoln Douglas Elementary will open in hte fall.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The new school at the Monroe site will be called Lincoln Douglas Elementary.

The school board approved the name at their meeting Wednesday night, after discussing about how popular the name was in Quincy.

We had great discussions over three nights when that committee got together." Board Member Jim Whitfield said, "And that was just one of the names that came out of the committee, and we felt it was appropriate to put that name on that building."

The district is also planning to reach out to the community for feedback in the summer months, as they get ready to name the remaining four schools.

