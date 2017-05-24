Quincy mayor discusses vision for second term

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore talks with WGEM's Jeremy Culver about his goals for his second term.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore believes his second term will be about continuing the building blocks set in his first term.

He says some of his campaign promises will take some time to get off the ground as he waits to see what comes of the city's new strategic plan.

Moore knows it takes time for change, but ultimately, change is a good thing.

"We need to make sure that when we're re-tooling what we do in the city of Quincy, we are all meeting that goal," Moore said.

One change is adding tax rebates for those looking to fix up properties on the Fix or Flatten list. Currently once the city takes over these properties, they lose out on the property tax.

"It's not going to hurt us if we go ahead and offer rebates to people who take over the properties from the city," Moore explained.

While Moore says there is room for change, he wants to incentivize people to keep some of Quincy's nostalgia too like creating tax incentives for those fixing up older homes on city's west side.



"What makes Quincy, Quincy is our historic architecture," Moore added.

However, that program is on hold as the mayor waits to see what comes from the new strategic plan currently in development.

"i don't want to have all these programs and then scrap them because the strategic plan says something different," Moore said.

He isn't scraping the idea, hoping to get those incentives started late this year or early next year. That also gives time for residents to get behind the strategic plan.

"More importantly, you will have more buy in from the community because they'll understand why we need it," Moore added.

Moore hopes to see developments in the riverfront and tourism by the end of his term...and asks input from the community traveling to other places.

"Tell us what brings you to those destinations and what you think your peers would like to see in the city of Quincy.," Moore explained. "That's how we get better."

Other things Mayor Moore discussed include adding more routes at Quincy Regional Airport. To fight crime, he wants to launch the QTAP program, which is still waiting on a report from Peoria's "Don't Shoot" program, which it's modeled after. The mayor also wants to put up landmark signs to helping tourist find attractions around the Gem City.

Residents will play a pivotal role in the developing strategic plan. You can share your thoughts by visiting the Quincy Right On Q website. The final plans are expected to be complete in late fall.