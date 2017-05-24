Officials push for more apartments in downtown Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Officials push for more apartments in downtown Quincy

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Officails want to see more apartment like the ones along 6th Street.
The program is designed for upper story apartments in downtown Quincy.
Brett Austin with Austin Properties talks to those in attendance.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Could more downtown apartments be available in Quincy?

The district and city officials are hoping a program will help do just that. They told property owners about a program helping them renovate the upper stories of buildings for market rate apartments.

City officials say right now, there are limited options for people looking to live downtown.

"It's a weakness and a strength," Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said. "The weakness is because we have the vacancies. It's a strength and an opportunity because there's so much potential for upper story redevelopment because there's lots of buildings that are underutilized or vacant."

Business that want to use the program must be located within the TIF district. For more details, call the city's planning & development office at 217-228-4515

