Final WGEM weather radio programming event of season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The WGEM StormTrak weather team stopped by the HyVee off Harrison in Quincy Wednesday.

This was the team's final stop of the season to program weather radios for residents of the various counties of the Tri-States.

There was a long line of people eager to get their radios programmed, with some relying on the device as their best defense against severe weather.

"Just to know that there's a tornado watch or a tornado warning is important," Hancock County resident Chris Shinkle said. "I live on a farm. There aren't any sirens out where I live, so, it's good to have a weather radio."

Emergency experts encourage people to use a weather radio, as well as other tools such as outdoor sirens and weather apps on your phone when you can.

