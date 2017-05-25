Bowling for Breath raises just over $2,000

The numbers are in for this weekend's "Bowling for Breath" fundraiser.
Just over $2,000 was raised between donations and Saturday's bowling event at Tangerine Bowl in Quincy.
That's about what was raised last year. All the money goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for research and awareness about CF, which is a life threatening disease that affects primarily the lungs and digestive systems.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.