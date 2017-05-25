QU veterans cherish historic season on the diamond

Quincy University senior second baseman Jake Walters recalls the conversation as if it just happened minutes ago. Prior to the start to the GLVC Tournament head coach Josh Rabe challenged his team says Walters.



"I've known personally that this team has been capable of what we've just achieved the whole year," he said.



Rabe told the players their legacy would be defined by the week or weeks ahead and not necessarily the regular season. The Hawks responded by winning a conference tournament, a region tournament, and the program's first World Series berth.



"We talked about it a week before the season started that we had a special feeling about this team. It didn't click in the regular season but now it is," said Walters.



A staple of the Hawks outfield for the last four seasons, center fielder Dominic Miles can't help but get emotional when he reflects on the last week.



"Almost tears come to your eyes (and it's) almost indescribable," he said.



"We did it and we couldn't be happier. Our trip is not over yet though. We got to go on and win four more. We got to do it all over again."



The veterans had their chances to establish history in recent years with consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament the last two seasons, but fell short and a spot in the Elite Eight proved elusive It seems this season's group got hot at the right time.



"We're going to have names up there forever now in Hawks history<" said senior pitcher Mark Niebrugge.



"I'm not from here but to do something like that a college in your last chance is really special."



"We're finally taking advantage of all the talent we have on this team," said senior pitcher Graham Spraker.



"It didn't all come together until the first game of the conference tournament where we saw the pitching, defense, and hitting, all come together."



Quincy will leave for Grand Prairie, Texas Thursday morning where they will match-up with Colorado Mesa, Sunday, in the last game of the opening round First pitch is set for 7:00pm