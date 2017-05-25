Local residents react to Iowa's first female governor

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad ended a 22 year tenure as Iowa's governor Wednesday, as he was sworn in as U.S. ambassador to China. Kim Reynolds is taking over, making history as Iowa's first female governor.

Local Iowans reacted to the transition of power Wednesday.

Reynolds has been active in Lee County while she was serving as Lieutenant Governor. Many residents say they are looking forward to the historic change.

"I think it means that women are more equal as men are, and think it is super important that women should be in office too," Keokuk resident Payton Parrish said.

"Think it's been 170 years in the making, I think it's going to be great," Des Moines resident Brett Ruffcorn said. "I think women can be as great of politicians as men and like I said, it's about time."

Reynolds promised a seamless transition for Iowans and announced five new additions to her staff. In her first speech leading the state, Reynolds told an audience she wants to reform the state tax code and encourage innovation in energy production. She also wants to stress science, technology, engineering and math education in K-12 schools, and expand workforce training for adults.