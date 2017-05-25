Culver-Stockton building new residence hall

School is out for summer at Culver-Stockton College but when students return this fall a new Residence Hall will be standing on campus in Canton.

Construction on the Carolyn L. & Robert W. Brown Residence Hall - a $3-million project - has been underway for a month on The Hill and will feature suite-style living arrangements along with a wing with 4 classrooms.

According Culver-Stockton V-P of Advancement Bill Sheehan, this couldn't have come at a better time with enrollment climbing to it's highest level in 20-years.

"We're at 30% over the past five years of increased enrollment. Part of that has to do with our great admissions staff but also we've done a really good job with retention," he said. "So we're keeping the students we have as well as bringing in new students and this year we're in line again to increase our student body."

Sheehan added that the new residence hall could boost that even further.

"This building will be for our current students as kind of a reward system for them to be able to live in the new, nice facility," he added "Then each year as our students progress towards their senior year they'll have to opportunity to live in there as well."

Culver-Stockton was given a big boost to begin this project thanks to a grant from the J.E. and L.E Mabee Foundation will match dollar for dollar gifts to the construction of the residence hall up to $400,000 along with a $1 million gift back in December for naming rights to the hall.