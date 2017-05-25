Dogs injured after animal shelter vandalized - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Dogs injured after animal shelter vandalized

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
One of the dogs injured after vandals struck at a Fort Madison animal shelter. One of the dogs injured after vandals struck at a Fort Madison animal shelter.

People are upset after a Fort Madison animal shelter was vandalized.

Hundreds of people commented on the organization's Facebook page Wednesday.

Four of the dogs at the PAW Fort Madison Animal Shelter were hurt, including two who needed surgery, according to the shelter's director, Sandy Brown.

Brown thinks the dogs hurt themselves after someone toppled a kennel late Tuesday night and one of the animals got loose.

While the shelter said on its Facebook page that it's working with police, Brown says no one's been arrested and they plan to meet Thursday to discuss security upgrades.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.