Dogs injured after animal shelter vandalized

People are upset after a Fort Madison animal shelter was vandalized.



Hundreds of people commented on the organization's Facebook page Wednesday.



Four of the dogs at the PAW Fort Madison Animal Shelter were hurt, including two who needed surgery, according to the shelter's director, Sandy Brown.



Brown thinks the dogs hurt themselves after someone toppled a kennel late Tuesday night and one of the animals got loose.



While the shelter said on its Facebook page that it's working with police, Brown says no one's been arrested and they plan to meet Thursday to discuss security upgrades.