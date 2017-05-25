Man arrested for drug charges following traffic stop - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man arrested for drug charges following traffic stop

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Tyler Trautvetter Tyler Trautvetter
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.

Tyler D. Trautvetter, 23, was pulled over for a traffic violation at 5th and Elm Wednesday at 11:45 p.m, according to the sheriff's office.  

Deputies requested a Quincy Police Department K-9 officer to assist with the search.

Upon investigation, officers said they found meth in clear plastic baggies inside the vehicle along with hypodermic needles.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.