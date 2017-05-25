Man arrested for drug charges following traffic stop

The Adams County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop.



Tyler D. Trautvetter, 23, was pulled over for a traffic violation at 5th and Elm Wednesday at 11:45 p.m, according to the sheriff's office.



Deputies requested a Quincy Police Department K-9 officer to assist with the search.

Upon investigation, officers said they found meth in clear plastic baggies inside the vehicle along with hypodermic needles.